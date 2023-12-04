Chelsea will revisit manager they almost appointed before Mauricio Pochettino, if the Argentinian is sacked

According to a new report, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly attempted to hire Arne Slot as the manager before finalising a deal with Mauricio Pochettino.

As per AD, Slot engaged in discussions with Chelsea in the summer but ultimately chose to stay at Feyenoord. The report suggests that Boehly even picked up the Dutchman in a private jet for talks, but was unable to persuade him to leave Eredivisie.

Chelsea’s appointment of Mauricio Pochettino hasn’t translated into on-field success, with the team currently in 10th place in the Premier League.

Given this situation, AD suggests that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly might consider Arne Slot as a potential candidate if they decide to part ways with Pochettino during the season.

Slot’s Feyenoord are currently in second place in the Eredivisie, having won the title last season. Slot also led Feyenoord to the final of the Europa Conference League in 2021/22, where they were defeated by Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Pressure will be on Pochettino to churn out wins during a busy Christmas period. A win at the weekend will certainly help matters, however, they still find themselves some way off the European positions. Chelsea are currently eight points behind Spurs in fifth, and ten points behind Aston Villa in fourth.