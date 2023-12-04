Anthony Martial was reportedly involved in a heated training ground bust-up last year.

That’s according to a recent report from the Mirror, who claims the Frenchman almost came to blows with academy graduate Dan Gore.

The report, which dates back to last winter’s World Cup in Qatar, has resurfaced following the striker’s fractured relationship with Erik Ten Hag, which was on full display during United’s 1-0 defeat against Newcastle on Saturday.

While the domestic season was halted to allow international players time to travel to the Middle East and play in the unprecedented tournament, clubs back home were forced to promote some academy players to first-team training to help make up the numbers.

As Martial was not part of France’s team in Qatar, the striker stayed at Carrington and trained with the rest of United’s squad who were not called up.

And despite Ten Hag and his coaching staff instructing academy players to go easy on the senior players, Gore failed to heed the Dutchman’s warning and clattered into Martial while in a game scenario,

Unhappy with the youngster’s behaviour, Martial is said to have lashed out. Gore, unintimidated by the Frenchman held firm before the pair were eventually separated.