Arsenal to reward £19.8million utility man with an improved contract

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks but the Gunners are now preparing to offer him a contract extension.

A report from Football Insider claims that Arsenal are prepared to reward the versatile defender with an improved contract. The Japanese international currency earns £55,000-a-week at the Emirates Stadium and the 25-year-old will be offered a lucrative deal soon.

Apparently, the player is happy to stay at the north London club despite not being a regular starter for Arsenal. A player of his quality is good enough to start for most Premier League clubs but he is content with his role at the Emirates.

It is evident that Tomiyasu is a valued member of the first-team squad and Mikel Arteta rates him highly because of his versatility. The Japanese international is capable of operating as the central defender, a right back as well a left back.

Takehiro Tomiyasu in action for Arsenal
More Stories / Latest News
Multiple PL clubs keen on Arsenal ace, 25-yr-old could hold talks with Arteta soon
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano claims Man Utd, Newcastle-linked Bundesliga star could move in 2024
Euro giants hoping to sign 23-year-old Arsenal ace in January

Arsenal will need a deep squad to challenge the likes of Manchester City and compete for major trophies consistently. Players like Tomiyasu could prove to be extremely useful during rotation and injuries.

Securing his long-term future at the club could prove to be a wise decision for the north London giants. The Japanese international has a contract with Arsenal until the summer of 2025 and he has proven to be a solid option at the back for Arsenal since joining the club in the summer of 2021 for a fee of around £19.8 million.

More Stories Takehiro Tomiyasu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.