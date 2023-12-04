Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks but the Gunners are now preparing to offer him a contract extension.

A report from Football Insider claims that Arsenal are prepared to reward the versatile defender with an improved contract. The Japanese international currency earns £55,000-a-week at the Emirates Stadium and the 25-year-old will be offered a lucrative deal soon.

Apparently, the player is happy to stay at the north London club despite not being a regular starter for Arsenal. A player of his quality is good enough to start for most Premier League clubs but he is content with his role at the Emirates.

It is evident that Tomiyasu is a valued member of the first-team squad and Mikel Arteta rates him highly because of his versatility. The Japanese international is capable of operating as the central defender, a right back as well a left back.

Arsenal will need a deep squad to challenge the likes of Manchester City and compete for major trophies consistently. Players like Tomiyasu could prove to be extremely useful during rotation and injuries.

Securing his long-term future at the club could prove to be a wise decision for the north London giants. The Japanese international has a contract with Arsenal until the summer of 2025 and he has proven to be a solid option at the back for Arsenal since joining the club in the summer of 2021 for a fee of around £19.8 million.