Chelsea abandon their pursuit of 18-year-old South American prodigy

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Moscardo in recent weeks.

The 18-year-old midfielder is a player in demand and clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen on securing his services. However, a report from Fichajes claims that Chelsea have now withdrawn their bid to sign the talented young midfielder.

It seems that the Blues have given up on their pursuit of the Corinthians midfielder. It will be interesting to see if they decide to move on to other targets now. PSG are reportedly leading the race for his signature.

Chelsea could certainly use more quality and depth in the middle of the park, but signing another defensive midfielder would have been quite surprising, especially after spending a substantial amount of money on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea should look to bring in a quality central midfielder who will add creativity and control in the middle of the park.

The Blues have made a disappointing start to the current campaign and they will need to bounce back strongly in order to finish in the top four and secure Champions League qualification. A club of their stature is expected to perform better, especially with the backing the manager has received in the transfer market.

It remains to be seen whether Mauricio Pochettino can get the Blues back on track in the coming weeks.