Crystal Palace set to make move for speedster compared to Kylian Mbappe

Posted by

Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on signing PSG striker Hugo Ekitike in January.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Transfers, who claims the Eagles have added the out-of-favour Frenchman to their mid-season shortlist.

Odsonne Edouard has been linked with a move away and Roy Hodgson is thought to consider Ekitike as the ideal replacement.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds now favourites to sign South American goal-machine
West Ham make move to sign England left-back with 11 assists this season
Newcastle United ‘considering move’ for David De Gea following Nick Pope injury

Having failed to start in a single Ligue 1 game this season, Ekitike is struggling for game time and that does not look like improving under manager Luis Enrique.

Consequently, with PSG now actively looking to offload the 21-year-old, who drew comparisons to Kylian Mbappe earlier in his career, Palace, along with West Ham, are leading the charge for his signature.

More Stories Hugo Ekitike

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.