Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on signing PSG striker Hugo Ekitike in January.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Transfers, who claims the Eagles have added the out-of-favour Frenchman to their mid-season shortlist.

Odsonne Edouard has been linked with a move away and Roy Hodgson is thought to consider Ekitike as the ideal replacement.

Having failed to start in a single Ligue 1 game this season, Ekitike is struggling for game time and that does not look like improving under manager Luis Enrique.

Consequently, with PSG now actively looking to offload the 21-year-old, who drew comparisons to Kylian Mbappe earlier in his career, Palace, along with West Ham, are leading the charge for his signature.