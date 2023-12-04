Leicester City are reportedly in the market for a new full-back to provide competition for Ricardo Pereira.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim Enzo Maresca is keen told bolster his defence ahead of an important second half of the season which could see the Foxes win automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

The name at the top of the Foxes’ wishlist is thought to be Sunderland’s Trai Hume.

While the Black Cats may not want to part with the 21-year-old Northern Irish defender, knowing how close Leicester are to returning to top-flight football, the player may find it hard not to push for the transfer.

Since joining Sunderland from Linfield nearly two years ago, Hume, who has up to four-and-a-half-years left on his contract, has directly contributed to six goals in 56 games in all competitions.