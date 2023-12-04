Erling Haaland could face punishment for his furious outburst during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur.

The game, which ended all square at 3-3, saw a dramatic finish with referee Simon Hooper at the centre of yet more official controversy.

After breaking free of Tottenham’s defence with just moments left on the clock, Haaland played a delicious ball over the top and straight into Jack Grealish’s path.

The former Aston Villa captain was well away and just yards from facing goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario one-on-one before Hooper, who had originally played the advantage, blew his whistle.

Furious with the referee’s decision to unnecessarily pull the play back, Haaland was spotted going ballistic — raw emotion that isn’t always associated with the usually calm and collected Norwegian.

Despite the protests though, the game ended with the points shared and Hooper surrounded by City players.

Haaland was seen storming down the tunnel before posting on social media with a “WTF” caption — and according to the Daily Star, the striker’s decision to question Hooper’s referring is likely to see the FA charge him with misconduct.

