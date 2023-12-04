Euro giants hoping to sign 23-year-old Arsenal ace in January

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior has been linked with a move away from the club in January.

A report from Calciomercato claims that AC Milan are working to sign the 23-year-old central defender in the coming weeks.

The Italian giants have a number of injury problems and they are without key defenders like Pierre Kalulu, Mattia Caldara, Malick Thiaw, Simon Kjaer and Marco Pellegrino. They will have to bring defensive reinforcements during the January window and Kiwior could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The 23-year-old has struggled for regular game time at the North London club and a loan move to AC Milan would be ideal for him as well. The report states that Arsenal are not considering sanctioning his departure in January and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The talented young defender needs to play regularly at this stage of his career in order to continue his development and a loan move would be ideal for him, especially if Arsenal cannot provide him with the platform he needs.

The Gunners should look to send him out on loan so that he can gain some valuable first-team experience until the end of the season and return as a better player in the summer.

The 23-year-old certainly has the potential to develop into a key player for Arsenal in the coming seas, and the Gunners will have to prioritise his development for now.