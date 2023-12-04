Exclusive: Chelsea target not for sale in January says Fabrizio Romano

Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been linked to several clubs since bursting onto the mainstage European scene last season and recent reports suggest Chelsea are interested in the winger.

The Premier League giants have spent huge money ever since the BlueCo Group’s takeover of the West London club and Mauricio Pochettino currently has some big stars in attacking areas, which includes expensive wingers such as Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling.

Kvaratskhelia would be an incredible addition to the Chelsea manager’s squad as the Georgian talent has shown what an incredible player he is over the the last two campaigns in Italy. The 22-year-old helped Napoli to the Serie A title last season, in which he scored 14 goals and 17 assists across all competions.

Despite the links between the Georgia winger and Chelsea, Fabrizio Romano has stated that the rumours are not true.

Fabrizio Romano addresses Khvicha Kvaratskhelia links to Chelsea

Speaking to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Fabrizio Romano has said that there is nothing between Chelsea and Kvaratskhelia as Napoli don’t plan to sell him in January.

“We had links between Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Chelsea this week but I can tell you guys, from what I am hearing at the moment is that Chelsea have not started any type of negotiations or made any contact for Kvaratskhelia. Not on the player’s side, not on the club side with Napoli, so the situation is completely quiet,” the transfer expert said.

“I can also say that nothing is going to happen in January because Kvaratskhelia is not for sale. Napoli have a situation on their hands where Victor Osimhen could leave the club next summer, so their idea is to keep Kvaratskhelia and eventually sell Osimhen, in the scenario where they can’t agree a new deal with the striker.”