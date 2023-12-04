Exclusive: Douglas Luiz deal ‘appears complicated’ but Arsenal will still try to tempt Aston Villa ace

Arsenal are considering the opportunity of signing a midfielder in January to strengthen the squad.

Their main target is Douglas Luiz but a deal with Aston Villa in the winter transfer window, however, appears complicated as the player is a key player for Unai Emery.

In any event, it will take an opening offer of £60m as a bare minimum to even get Villa around the table.

Despite the difficulties and the high financial demands, Arsenal are planning to make a concrete move in the next weeks for the Brazilian.

With Villa continuing to aim for Champions League qualification, it’s abundantly clear why Emery wants to hang on to his major stars in January, and to the player’s credit, he won’t push to leave in January even though playing at Arsenal can be considered an important step forward for his career.

In this context, there is also the situation regarding the future of Thomas Partey to be considered.

The Ghanaian ace could leave Arsenal as early as January with Saudi Arabia being a concrete option for him.

Juventus are also looking for a new midfielder, possibly on loan, and the bianconeri are well informed as to Arsenal’s and Partey’s demands.