Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano claims Man Utd, Newcastle-linked Bundesliga star could move in 2024

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 27-year-old has established himself as a key player for the German club and his performances have caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs. Recently we covered reports that Manchester United and Newcastle United are keen on signing the German international defender.

Now, CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has informed us that the defender could be on the move in 2024. There is no shortage of interest in the German defender and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for a number of clubs.

Romano said: “I’d keep an eye on Premier League clubs for Jonathan Tah. He’s under contract until 2025 at Bayer and sources tell me he could leave in 2024. He’s doing great; I can’t share info on precise club yet but there’s interest from Premier League.”

Manchester United could certainly use someone like him at the back. The likes of Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire have been linked with exits and Tah would be a quality acquisition. He would add defensive stability and physicality to the side. He has the attributes to succeed in English football as well.

The defender is at the peak of his career and he will want to test himself at the highest level. The opportunity to showcase abilities in English football can be quite tempting.

Similarly, Newcastle need to bring in a quality partner for Sven Botman and the 27-year-old German certainly fits the profile. Both clubs have the financial resources to get the deal done and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him in January.