Exclusive: Rashford has no Man United contract regrets, Chelsea target not for sale in January and more

Does Marcus Rashford regret signing a new Man United contract?

I can say that Marcus Rashford has no regrets about signing a new deal at Manchester United as the player experiences a tough period in his career at Old Trafford. It’s just a bad moment for the player. Rashford signed a new deal as he trusts the club, the project, and the manager. We can’t switch from Rashford being one of the best players in the world last season to “needs a change” now, that is football. Up and downs are part of the game, it’s the whole team having problems; not just Marcus. He’s working hard and Erik ten Hag is sure he will be back at a top level soon.

Premier League giants have scouts watching interesting Serie A defender

Genoa defender Radu Drăgușin is one of the most interesting centre-backs in Serie A. He is a physical player, a strong player, he is also very fast and has a great mentality.

Over the last week, stories have emerged from Romania that a deal regarding the player is very advanced with Manchester United. I can tell you guys today that this is not the case.

Man United have been scouting Drăgușin but they have never sent a proposal or started concrete negotiations with Genoa. From what I am told, Genoa have not been approached by Manchester United. There are also links to Arsenal but it is exactly the same, they are just sending scouts to watch the player.

From what I am hearing, the club that has been scouting Drăgușin the most over recent weeks and months is Newcastle. Newcastle really appreciate the player but they have not decided yet what to do when it comes to making a bid for the Genoa centre-back.

Could Chelsea sign top Napoli star in 2024?

We had links between Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Chelsea this week but I can tell you guys, from what I am hearing at the moment is that Chelsea have not started any type of negotiations or made any contact for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Not on the player’s side, not on the club side with Napoli, so the situation is completely quiet.

I can also say that nothing is going to happen in January because Kvaratskhelia is not for sale. Napoli have a situation on their hands where Victor Osimhen could leave the club next summer, so their idea is to keep Kvaratskhelia and eventually sell Osimhen, in the scenario where they can’t agree a new deal with the striker.

Discussions take place over Premier League manager’s future

I don’t know how many games Paul Heckingbottom has to save his job at Sheffield United but I know for sure that people at the club want to see a change and different results as soon as possible. Internal discussions have taken place regarding his future and the situation has to change as soon as possible.

When will Lisandro Martínez return for Manchester United?

Lisandro Martínez’s injury is not a normal problem, it’s a big setback for the club and so Man United staff are being very careful with the player. His recovery is going well and Lisandro is doing good, but he’s not ready yet and the club won’t force anything. They will keep waiting until Martínez feels 100% ready to play football again.

In other news…

Mykhailo Mudryk – I told you this a couple of months ago and the situation is the same, Chelsea really trust Mudryk. They believe the player is going to be a big part of their current and future projects. With time, they believe he is going to be performing at a top level and so they still have faith and trust in the player.

Jakub Kiwior – AC Milan will sign a new centre-back in 2024 and Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior is one of the names on their list. The problem is the Gunners are currently not keen on letting him go on loan and Milan can only proceed with a loan deal. That’s why they are now considering other targets.

Jonathan Tah – Keep an eye on Premier League clubs making a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah. He’s under contract until 2025 at Bayer and sources tell me he could leave in 2024. He’s doing great at the moment; I can’t share info on the precise club yet but there’s interest from the Premier League.

Ollie Watkins – It’s a possibility that Aston Villa sign a back up striker for Watkins but nothing advanced or concrete yet. I don’t have any info on concrete names at the moment, but it’s a possibility they will discuss internally in the next months.