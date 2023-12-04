Exclusive: Transfer expert provides insight into how Marcus Rashford feels at Man United

Marcus Rashford is yet to hit the heights of last season but amid his struggles, the forward has no regrets about signing a new contract at Man United.

The United academy graduate put pen to paper on a new deal in July, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2028. This came off the back of a sensational campaign for the England star as Rashford’s 30 goals and 11 assists helped Man United win the EFL Cup and finish in the Premier League’s top four.

This season, the 26-year-old has struggled and has scored just two goals across 18 matches in all competitions. With Erik ten Hag failing to sign a seasoned number nine during the summer, the winger’s dip in form has been detrimental to the Dutch manager.

Despite this, Fabrizio Romano says that Rashford has no regrets about signing a new contract at Old Trafford as the player has faith in the Man United project and the current manager.

Speaking to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano says that Rashford’s current form is just part of the sport and that the player has faith in the Man United project.

The transfer expert said: “I can say that Marcus Rashford has no regrets about signing a new deal at Manchester United as the player experiences a tough period in his career at Old Trafford. It’s just a bad moment for the player. Rashford signed a new deal as he trusts the club, the project, and the manager.

“We can’t switch from Rashford being one of the best players in the world last season to “needs a change” now, that is football. Up and downs are part of the game, it’s the whole team having problems; not just Marcus. He’s working hard and Erik ten Hag is sure he will be back at a top level soon.”