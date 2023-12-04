AC Milan appreciate Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior but a potential deal will not an easy one to conclude.

That’s according to leading football journalist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has confirmed the Rossoneri’s interest in the Gunners’ Polish centre-back.

Arriving from Italian side Spezia Calcio less than 12 months ago, not many fans would have expected the 23-year-old to be linked with a move away so soon after joining.

However, with the centre-back’s game-time heavily restricted as Mikel Arteta continues with Gabriel and William Saliba at the heart of his defence, Kiwior has found opportunities hard to come by.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Jakub Kiwior?

And although AC Milan would like to bring Kiwior back to Italy temporarily, the chances of him being able to reignite his career abroad are slim, and that’s because Arsenal are not willing to allow the defender to leave the Emirates on loan.

“AC Milan will sign a new centre-back in 2024 and Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior is one of the names on their list,” he posted in his exclusive Substack column.

“The problem is the Gunners are currently not keen on letting him go on loan and Milan can only proceed with a loan deal. That’s why they are now considering other targets.”

During his first year in London, Kiwior, who has four-and-a-half-years left on his contract, has scored one goal in 18 games in all competitions.