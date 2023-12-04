Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides Lisandro Martinez injury update

Manchester United will not rush Lisandro Martinez’s return from injury.

According to leading football journalist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine’s latest injury setback is ‘not a normal problem’.

Suffering a metatarsal injury for the second time in five months earlier this year, Martinez, 25, has been forced to watch from the sidelines. Undergoing surgery on his foot, the South American, during a recent interview, admitted he has had to be patient in his recovery.

“I am in the process of recovery […] It is the second time that an injury like this has happened to me. So, you have to be patient,” the defender told TNT Sports over a month ago, as quoted by GOAL.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Lisandro Martinez’s injury?

And still with no sign of the 2022 World Cup winner on Erik Ten Hag’s bench, Romano has provided an update for any fans wondering when they can expect to see their number six back in action.

“Lisandro Martínez’s injury is not a normal problem,” he posted in his exclusive Substack column.

“It’s a big setback for the club and so Man United staff are being very careful with the player.

“His recovery is going well and Lisandro is doing good, but he’s not ready yet and the club won’t force anything. They will keep waiting until Martínez feels 100 per cent ready to play football again.”

Since joining the Red Devils from Ajax 18 months ago, Martinez, who has up to four-and-a-half-years left on his contract, has directly contributed to two goals in 51 games in all competitions.