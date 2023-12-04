Aston Villa could look to bolster their attack by providing Ollie Watkins with some much-needed competition.

That’s according to leading football journalist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Villains could hold internal talks in the coming months over the possibility of signing a new striker.

Watkins, 27, has been in excellent form again this season. The Torquay-born hitman has already notched 13 goals, including eight in the Premier League, from his first 21 appearances of the campaign.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Aston Villa signing a new striker?

However, despite being in inspired form, Unai Emery will want to ensure the England international does not become complacent and automatically assume his spot is guaranteed.

Therefore, a new strike partner to help rival the 27-year-old could be on the cards, and although targets have not yet been identified, Romano believes it could be just a matter of time before Emery enters the transfer market.

“It’s a possibility that Aston Villa sign a backup striker for Watkins but nothing advanced or concrete yet,” he posted in his exclusive Substack column.

“I don’t have any information on concrete names at the moment, but it’s a possibility they will discuss internally in the next months.”

While a new forward may be on the agenda at the end of the season, when it comes to outgoings, midfielder Leander Dendoncker, who has struggled for game-time since his move from Wolves 18 months ago, is expected to be one of the first players to depart.