Jimmy Walker fuming with David Moyes; says forward is wasted in new position

Jimmy Walker has not been impressed with David Moyes’ decision to change Jarrod Bowen’s position.

The talented wide-man, who recently signed a new long-term contract, has been deployed down the middle of his manager’s attack.

However, failing to produce the kind of individual performances he does when playing on the right wing, the former Hull City man has appeared a shadow of his usual self, and Walker didn’t mess around with his assessment of Moyes’ tactics.

“Not sure if it’s the beers or the TV but everything is so f——g slow,” Walker said on X following the Hammers’ 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

“Raise it and move the ball 10% quicker it’s a comfy win.

“Bowen is a shadow of the player down the middle, one of the best on the right, the boy Kudus can play anywhere – you do the math.”

