Leeds now favourites to sign South American goal-machine

Leeds United are reportedly keen on bolstering their attack at the end of the season.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who claims the Whites are monitoring Villarreal’s Ben Brereton Diaz.

Despite leaving Blackburn in the summer in favour of a switch to La Liga, Brereton Diaz, 24, has struggled to recapture the same form that saw him earn such a high-profile move.

Failing to score in any of his first 15 appearances, across all competitions, the 24-year-old Chile international appears a shadow of his former self.

And according to Jacobs, Daniel Farke’s Leeds United are looking to offer him a route back into English football.

“One name to watch with Leeds, which I didn’t think I would be talking about in 2024 but could still be possible, is Brereton Diaz. He is a long-standing Leeds target. Not entirely worked out at Villarreal so far,” he told GiveMeSport.

“It’s been a difficult spell for him. Mid-season, by all accounts, he wants to stick it out. But, obviously, if we get to the end of the season and it’s still not working, there might be an opportunity.”

During the South American’s time at Blackburn, he scored 47 goals and registered 16 assists in 177 games in all competitions.