Leeds United break insane record that has just a 0.0122% probability

Leeds United made history on Sunday when they were drawn away to Peterborough in the FA Cup Third Round.

The Whites, who will travel to The Posh in January, have been drawn away in the FA Cup on 13th consecutive occasions — a scenario with a remarkable 0.0122 per cent probability.

Leeds United’s cup record overall isn’t the best. The Yorkshire giants have crashed out of the prestigious competition at the Third Round stage nine times in the last 13 years.

Daniel Farke will be hoping to end that curse when his side plays Peterborough on the weekend of January 5th, 2024.