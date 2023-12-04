Leeds will ask for extra money to complete swap deal

Leeds United could take advantage of Spurs’ interest in Wilfried Gnonto.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the Lilywhites are keen to sign Gnonto as Ange Postecoglou looks to bolster his attack following James Maddison’s injury and Richarlison’s underwhelming form.

However, although Leeds will not want to part ways with the Italian winger, they could use their connection to Joe Rodon as a way to extract maximum value from the potential deal.

With Spurs unlikely to ever give Rodon a chance in the first team, the Welshman, who has spent the season on loan at Elland Road, would be the ideal bargaining chip.

And according to the Express, Leeds United will not only ask for Rodon in return for Gnonto, but after valuing the Italian attacker higher than Spurs value the loanee defender, the Championship side will also request a significant fee.

