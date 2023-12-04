Manchester United remain keen on improving their defensive unit during the January transfer window and French international defender Jean-Clair Todibo is an option for them.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the 23-year-old Frenchman is a target for Manchester United in January and they will look to add to their defence further at the end of the season. The Red Devils are expected to sign Todibo in the coming weeks and then pursue the Benfica defender Antonio Silva, who is a top target for the summer transfer window.

Both Todibo and Silva could prove to be quality acquisitions for the Red Devils. Players like Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire have been linked with moves away from the club and Manchester United will have to bring in quality replacements.

Todibo has proven himself in the French league with OGC Nice and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well. He wants to establish himself as a regular starter for the national team as well and impressive performance in the Premier League will certainly boost his chances.

Jean-Clair #Todibo, understand that he remains a candidate for ManUtd in winter! #MUFC A possible transfer of the 23 y/o should not affect a transfer of António #Silva who is still the top target fur summer!

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them can be quite attractive for most players.

As far as Silva is concerned, the 20-year-old Benfica defender is regarded as one of the best young players in European football and he should prove to be a quality long-term investment. The defender has €100 million release in his contract and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to pay up in the summer.