Newcastle favourites to sign England goalkeeper after Pope’s injury

Fans could see Newcastle United make a move for out of favour Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

That’s according to a recent report from transfer journalist Dean Jones, who wouldn’t totally rule out’ the Magpies making a move for Ramsdale.

Having lost his place to summer-signing David Raya, Ramsdale has been forced to accept a backup role at Arsenal.

Resigned to cup games, the English shot-stopper is clearly looking to feature more, and according to Jones, Newcastle’s need for a new goalkeeper following Nick Pope’s long-term shoulder injury could see them approach the Gunners.

“I don’t totally rule out Ramsdale and I think a lot of people would disagree and say that Pope is probably better than Ramsdale, but all I can do is go on information I’ve been given and that’s that Ramsdale is somebody that Newcastle will be interested in further down the line,” he told GiveMeSport.

“I don’t think it will be happening in January and I don’t think Ramsdale should be putting himself in a situation where he’s trying to go into Newcastle and push Pope out at the number one spot and then land himself with pretty much the same spot as he’s in now at Arsenal. But it is interesting that Pope is suddenly being talked about in this way, because he hasn’t really been questioned up to this point.”

Newcastle have also been linked with a surprise move for free agent and former Manchester United number one David De Gea.