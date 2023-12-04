Newcastle taking first steps to sign 27-year-old Tottenham target in January

Newcastle United want to sign the Manchester City defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips during the January transfer window.

Summer signing Sandro Tonali was recently suspended for his involvement in an illegal betting scandal and Newcastle are looking to bring in quality replacements. Phillips has struggled for regular game time at Manchester City and moving to Newcastle would be ideal for him.

He would get to resurrect his career with regular football at Newcastle and the Magpies would get a quality alternative to Tonali as well. According to Rudy Galetti, Newcastle consider the England international as their main target heading into the January transfer window and Manchester City are prepared to sell him for a suitable offer.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring the 27-year-old midfielder as well, but they will prioritise the signing of a quality striker first.

Phillips has shown his quality in the Premier League with Leeds United in the past, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Newcastle if they can secure his signature. If he manages to regain his form and confidence, he could be a key player for them.

The England international will want to do well during the second half of the campaign and cement his place in the England starting lineup ahead of next summer’s European championships.

As far as Tottenham are concerned, they might need to bring in a quality replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has been linked with a move away from the club in January. The Denmark international has fallen down the pecking order at the North London club and he needs to move on for regular game time.

Phillips would be a quality replacement for Hojbjerg and he would be a good fit for Tottenham stylistically as well. He has played in a free-flowing attacking system at Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa and he should be able to adapt to Tottenham’s approach as well.

