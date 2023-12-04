Sheffield United are reportedly preparing to part ways with manager Paul Heckingbottom.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who claims the Blades have lost patience with their 46-year-old boss.

? Sheffield United set to sack Paul Heckingbottom today. 46yo led #SUFC to Premier League despite transfer embargo + collapsed takeover but key player exits & 1 win in 14 leaves them bottom of table. Club expected to confirm in due course @TheAthleticFC ??https://t.co/2d2v3D1SLa — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) December 4, 2023

Enduring a miserable start back to life in the Premier League, Sheffield United, who sit rock-bottom of the table on just five points after 14 games, are the odds-on favourites to be relegated.

And after failing to win any of their last three games, which included a 5-0 hammering against Vincent Kompany’s fellow relegation contenders Burnley, Heckingbottom is now expected to depart his position.

During his time at Bramall Lane, Heckingbottom, who was promoted from caretaker manager in November 2021, has recorded an average of 1.65 points per match.

The 46-year-old’s potential successor has not yet been named, but assistant manager Stuart McCall could take charge on an interim basis until a permanent replacement has been identified.

The Blades’ next Premier League game is set to be a home tie against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Wednesday.