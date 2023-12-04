In an exclusive interview with ESPN Argentina, Thiago Almada (22), previously linked to Marseille in the summer, expressed readiness for a move to Europe.

The Argentine midfielder joined MLS side Atlanta United, where he swiftly established himself as one of the league’s top players, amassing 18 goals and 23 assists over two seasons. Almada also played a role in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup victory in Qatar, making a late appearance in the team’s 0-2 win over Poland during the group stage.

“I want to go to Europe now! Yes, now in this upcoming transfer window. I would like any top league, if I have to choose it’s the Premier League or La Liga, but I would like any top league,” he told ESPN Argentina.

Thiago Almada, 22, was previously poised for a move to Europe in the summer, with several clubs expressing interest, but he chose to complete the season with Atlanta to continue his progression.

As the MLS season concludes, Almada now believes it is the opportune moment to make the move overseas.

Almada is someone with serious playmaker ability – his dribbling and close control would elevate most Premier League teams. However, those Premier League teams will face competition from La Liga teams, as well as Napoli and Ajax.