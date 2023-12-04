Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Belgian winger Johan Bakayoko during the January transfer window.

A report from Football Insider claims that PSV Eindhoven would only sanction his departure for a ‘crazy’ amount of money.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to break the bank for the 20-year-old winger in the coming weeks. It is no secret that they need to bring in attacking reinforcements, especially with players like Manor Solomon, James Maddison and Ivan Perisic sidelined with injuries.

Bakayoko could share the creative burden and he would add more unpredictability to the Spurs attack. He would introduce pace, flair and trickery in the final third and Ange Postecoglou could certainly use some of those qualities.

The player has four goals and 12 assists across all competitions this season and he has proven his quality in the Dutch league. The opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League could be a tempting option. Spurs could provide him with the platform he needs and regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development as well.

Even if he costs a premium now, he has the ability to justify the investment in the long term. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham are ready to pay over the odds for his services.

Bakayoko is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and he could be a key player for Tottenham in the years to come.