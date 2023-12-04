West Ham United are reportedly considering replacing Aaron Cresswell with Ipswich Town’s Leif Davis.

That’s according to recent reports which claim the Hammers are planning for life after the experienced Cresswell.

Now viewed as a veteran of the game, Cresswell, 33, has spent nearly 10 years with the Hammers.

However, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season and no signs of renewal, this campaign is likely to be the 33-year-old’s last in East London.

And in line to replace him is Davis, who has already registered 11 assists for Ipswich Town this season.