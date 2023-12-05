Arsenal could cash in on 24-year-old to fund January signing

Arsenal could decide to sell Eddie Nketiah in the coming months in order to sign a top-class striker.

According to a report from Football Transfers, Arsenal are looking to sign an elite striker in January and they will need to cash in on the 24-year-old in order to comply with the financial fair play restrictions.

The report claims that players like Benjamin Sesko, Dusan Vlahovic and Ivan Toney are on Arsenal’s radar. It will be interesting to see if the Gunners can bring in a top-class attacker in the coming weeks.

Arsenal already have Gabriel Jesus at their disposal, but the Brazilian is not a prolific goalscorer. Signing a reliable finisher could prove to be a wise decision and it would add a new dimension to the Arsenal attack.

The Gunners will be hoping to win the league title season and they need more depth and quality in their side in order to overtake the likes of Manchester City. They are currently on top of the league table and quality signings in January could help them pull further clear of their rivals at the top.

Meanwhile, a move away from Arsenal could be ideal for Nketiah as well. The 24-year-old is not a regular starter at the North London club and he needs to play more often at this stage of his career. He has shown that he can be a quality option for several Premier League clubs and regular football would be ideal for his development.