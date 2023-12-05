Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing the Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen.

A report from Fichajes claims that the Gunners could make a move for the 24-year-old attacker at the end of the season.

Malen has five goals and two assists to his name across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a useful squad player for the North London club. Arsenal have not been able to rotate the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka due to the lack of depth in the squad. Signing a wide forward like Malen could prove to be a wise decision.

The Dutchman is capable of playing anywhere across the front three and he could be a useful squad player for Mikel Arteta. The opportunity to showcase his abilities in the Premier League will be an attractive option for the player as well and he is likely to be tempted if Arsenal comes calling.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners can agree on a fee with the German club. The 24-year-old Netherlands international has a contract with them until the summer of 2026 and Dortmund could demand a substantial amount of money for him.

The German club will have enough time to replace Malen in the summer and a lucrative offer could get the deal done.

Malen has proven himself in German football and he will want to take the next step in his development. The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be hard to turn down for most players.

In addition to that, Malen was a youth player at Arsenal and the opportunity to return to his boyhood club will be tempting for him. He will feel that he has unfinished business at Arsenal.