Aston Villa are reportedly keen on improving their attacking options during the January transfer window.

A report from Football Transfers claims that the West Midlands club are looking to sign the Moroccan international winger Abde Ezzalzouli.

The 21-year-old has done quite well since joining Real Betis and it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa can secure an agreement with the Spanish club. Unai Emery is reportedly eager to sign the player in January. He has four goals to his name across all competitions this season.

Real Betis paid a fee of around €7.5 million for the winger at the start of the season and they will look to make a substantial profit on him if Aston comes calling in January. The winger has a contract with them until the summer of 2028 and therefore they are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet.

The 21-year-old will add pace, power and creativity to the Aston Villa attack if he joins the club. Abde is highly rated across Europe and he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League as well.

Aston Villa could certainly use more depth in the final third and the former Barcelona winger would be a solid long-term investment.

Aston Villa are currently pushing for Champions League qualification and they need quality additions in January. Signing the right players would help them finish the season strongly and secure a top-four finish.

A move to the Premier league would be an exciting step up in the winger’s career as well, and he would get to test himself at the highest level.