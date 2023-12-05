Barcelona and Man United tipped to discuss player swap deal including £300k-per week star

Barcelona and Manchester United could consider exchanging two players.

That’s according to a recent report from Todo Fichajes, who claims the two European giants are considering swapping Raphinha and Marcus Rashford.

Although Raphinha, 26, joined the Catalan side from Leeds United just 18 months ago, he has struggled to become a regular starter. Starting in four La Liga games so far this season, it is clear the Brazilian is viewed as a squad player by Xavi.

Ahead of the January transfer window, which is fast approaching, suggestions the 26-year-old could sound out a new challenge are beginning to mount.

And Rashford, 26, could be the key to unlocking not only Raphinha’s future but also his own.

The English winger has endured a torrid start to the season, and after losing his place on the left flank to youngster Alejandro Garnacho, appears a shadow of his former self — the player who scored 30 goals across all competitions last time out.

Now coming under fire again following a poor spell of form, the United number 10, who, according to Spotrac, earns £300,000-per week, is being linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Despite spending his entire career at the Red Devils after breaking through their prestigious youth academy, the 26-year-old, who made his senior debut in 2016, the time to move on could be getting closer.

And according to Todo Fichajes’ latest report, a switch to Barcelona with Raphinha moving the other way is one scenario that fans could see come to fruition in the coming transfer windows.