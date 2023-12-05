Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides potential boost for Chelsea in pursuit of striker transfer

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside for the Debrief podcast about the situation surrounding Victor Osimhen’s contract at Napoli.

Although Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has publicly made positive noises about Osimhen possibly being close to signing a new contract, Romano is not convinced this is accurate, based on what he’s been hearing from his sources.

Romano has also previously informed us of Chelsea’s interest in Osimhen, even if a deal isn’t likely for January, so this might well represent a good sign for the Blues.

If Napoli are slightly exaggerating the situation, then perhaps there’s hope that Osimhen will instead be considering other options, and that seems to be very much what Romano is expecting.

The journalist has once again reiterated that it doesn’t look realistic for Napoli to sell their star player in the middle of the season, but Osimhen very much looks like one to watch for summer 2024.

“I’m not sure they are that close to signing a new deal. Napoli like to use the media to put some pressure – they are trying with the best proposal of their history, higher than the likes of Cavani or Higuain had in recent years,” Romano said.

“But from what I’m hearing there is no full agreement. It’s not a done deal. I think the opportunity for Osimhen to leave in summer 2024 remains really concrete. I don’t think January is realistic, but there could be a summer move.”

Chelsea fans will hope their club can pounce for this exciting opportunity as Osimhen looks like just the kind of commanding and prolific centre-forward they need.