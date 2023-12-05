Chelsea keen on 28-year-old star Erik ten Hag really likes, Player would cost in excess of €70m

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan has recently been linked with a move to the Premier League.

A report from Foot Mercato claims that Chelsea are keen on signing the 28-year-old French goalkeeper, who has been outstanding for the Italian club since joining them.

Maignan joined AC Milan in 2021 and he has been an indispensable asset for them. He has also established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper for his country. It is no surprise that the top clubs are keen on securing his services.

The report claims that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag really likes the player and the Red Devils could make a move for him as well. Apparently, the Dutch manager is not quite convinced with Andre Onana who has been error-prone this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are looking to bring in an upgrade on Robert Sanchez as well.

It will be interesting to see if they can convince AC Milan to sell their prized asset in the coming months. The goalkeeper is likely to cost in excess of €70 million. Chelsea and Manchester United certainly have the final muscle to pay that kind of money for him and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Signing a top-class goalkeeper like him could make a big difference for the two clubs and he could help them improve immensely. However, the Frenchman is reportedly happy at the Italian club and he has held talks with them regarding a contract extension.

That said, talks have been ongoing for a while now and the two parties have not been able to reach an agreement.