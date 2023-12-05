Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the Lille defender Tiago Santos as per TeamTalk.

The 21-year-old right-back has been quite impressive for the French club and he could prove to be a solid, long-term investment for the three English clubs.

Chelsea could certainly use more depth in the fullback department and the 21-year-old would be the ideal understudy to Reece James, who has had his fair share of injury problems in recent seasons.

Meanwhile, Liverpool need to bring in a quality backup option to Trent Alexander-Arnold as well. The Reds need to invest in a quality right back, and the 21-year-old certainly fits the profile.

Meanwhile, Alexander Arnold has been tipped to move into the midfield in the coming seasons, and Santos could establish himself as the first-choice right-back at Anfield if he joins the club.

As far as Manchester United are concerned, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with an exit from the club and Santos could be his replacement. The under-21 Portugal International could compete with Diogo Dalot for a starting spot at Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen whether players like Dalot and Bruno Fernandes can help Manchester United convince Santos to join them in the near future.

The 21-year-old is a prodigious young talent with a bright future ahead of him and he would be a quality long-term investment for all three clubs. It remains to be seen who comes forward with an official proposal to sign the player first.