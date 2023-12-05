Eddie Howe has decided who will be Newcastle’s number one after Nick Pope’s injury

Nick Pope is expected to be out for up to five months with a shoulder injury.

The Newcastle goalkeeper dislocated his shoulder during his side’s 1-0 victory against Manchester United on Saturday night.

Expected to miss the majority of the remainder of the season, the 31-year-old will now make way for a new number one.

And according to recent reports, although the Geordies have been linked with making a surprise mid-season move for free-agent David De Gea, Eddie Howe is thought to be prepared to offer Martin Dubravka a run in the first team.

Loris Karius will serve as the Slovakian’s backup while Pope remains sidelined.

