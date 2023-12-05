Supercomputer predicts England’s chances of winning Euro 2024

England have been given a 31.6% chance of winning Euro 2024 by a supercomputer run by KingCasinoBonus.

The Three Lions very nearly ended their long wait for an international trophy when they reached the final of Euro 2020, only to lose to Italy on penalties, but their team is arguably even stronger now than it was then.

England will surely feel confident that they can go all the way in next summer’s tournament, with the supercomputer making them the favourites of all the sides involved.

They’re closely followed by France at 29.6%, and it would certainly be a mouth-watering final if those two teams made it that far.

One imagines the likes of Germany and Spain will also be big names to watch, but England have some truly world class talents these days in the form of Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden, as well as older heads like Harry Kane and Kyle Walker.

