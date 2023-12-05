Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has spoken publicly about how well his team have done this season considering the sales of star names during the summer.

The Italian tactician has won plaudits for his work during his time at Brighton, and while he undoubtedly had a part to play in getting the best out of players like Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, he has also coped surprisingly well without them after their respective moves to Chelsea and Liverpool in the summer.

Brighton have also cashed in on other important players like Leandro Trossard, Marc Cucurella, Yves Bissouma and Ben White in recent years, and Fabrizio Romano expects the Seagulls to continue with this policy.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column today, Romano wouldn’t name specific names, but made it clear that if the right money comes in, we could see other stars leave Brighton for bigger clubs in the near future.

“This habit of cashing in on their top players for a profit will always be their system, at least this is what they want to do,” Romano said.

“It’s still early to know what they will do in the summer in terms of players to sell, but the expectation is to have some more ‘big name’ available for the market… but only in case they receive really crazy bids.

Evan Ferguson in action for Brighton

“It’s too early to mention names for now, but perhaps in the coming months it will become clear which players are a priority for elite clubs in Europe, and then we’ll see what kind of money Brighton demand.”

