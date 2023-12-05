Fulham turn transfer attention to 22-year-old Chelsea star

Fulham are in search of a new striker.

The Cottagers, who sold Aleksandar Mitrovic to Saudi side Al Hilal in the summer, are expected to slash the cash on the Serbian’s replacement once the January transfer window opens.

However, despite being heavily linked with Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy, Marco Silva, according to a recent report from Football Insider, has turned his attention to Chelsea’s Armando Broja.

Unconvinced they’ll be able to beat Manchester United and Newcastle United to the Guinean, Fulham are set to pursue a deal for Broja instead. The 22-year-old has struggled to become a first-team regular since returning from his loan with Southampton 18 months ago, and could now be in line for a new challenge.

The Albanian forward, who suffered a long-term knee injury during pre-season against Aston Villa, has managed just two Premier League starts all season, and with the Blues continuing to go after Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, it seems unlikely Broja will ever be considered one of his side’s most important players.

Consequently, a move to Craven Cottage could be one that suit all parties.

Broja, who, according to Spotrac, earns around £40,000-per week, has four-and-a-half-years left on his deal at Stamford Bridge, and is currently valued at around £28 million (TM).