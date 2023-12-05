“I’m hoping” – Winger says he wants to complete move to Leicester City

Issahaku Fatawu has opened up about how his loan move to Leicester City came to be.

The 19-year-old Ghanian, who joined the Foxes on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon in the summer, is enjoying a decent spell in England. Scoring two goals and registering one assist in his first 16 appearances, the African is staking a claim to be signed permanently in the summer.

Speaking recently about his exit from Sporting, Fatawu revealed how manager Ruben Amorim had little room in his plans for him.

“Yeah, that’s what I mean. It’s about how he wants me to play in relation to how he wants the team to play. I think what he wants from me now is to go somewhere to play more minutes and get better,” Fatawu told Soccer Laduma.

Going on to explain his feelings toward Leicester, the talented teenager added: “Yeah, Premier League is my dream league, so I’m hoping to play there and since arriving, Leicester has given me a different feeling. How the people here have been has given me more confidence to stay here. For me, I’d be happy to stay at Leicester because I know and believe in the team, that we will qualify for the Premier League, so I’ll be happy to stay here.”