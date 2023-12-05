Jadon Sancho “training like a beast” with Man United players keen to see him return

The Jadon Sancho situation at Man United is a perfect reminder of all that is wrong with the club at present.

Erik ten Hag criticised his player’s lack of effort in training to which Sancho’s response was effectively to call his manager a liar on social media, thereby getting himself dropped from the first-team.

Ever since that point, Sancho has been banned from having any contact with his team-mates whilst at the training ground and, evidently, this has led to friction between members of the squad and ten Hag.

Mirror are now reporting that some players are lobbying for Sancho’s return into the fold, with one unnamed source even going as far as to suggest that the player is “training like a beast.”

Whilst one can understand ten Hag’s hard line, he hasn’t yet built up the reputation that Sir Alex Ferguson had at the club.

No one would dare question Fergie’s decisions, but all the while the Red Devils are underperforming, there’s always going to be a section of supporters – or in this case players – that believe that Sancho’s re-introduction will ultimately be of benefit to all.

"There was no good culture" ? Erik ten Hag claims there was not a good culture among staff and players before he joined Man United pic.twitter.com/hCsbqPHnWQ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 5, 2023

As a recent press conference appearance (via Sky Sports) shows, ten Hag doesn’t appear to be ready to accept a change in the status quo, and with the January transfer window just a few weeks away, the likelihood of Sancho moving on remains high.