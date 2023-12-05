Jeff Stelling tells Premier League ace he will ruin his career if he joins Newcastle

Jeff Stelling has urged Aaron Ramsdale to reconsider joining Newcastle United.

Having lost his place as Arsenal’s number-one following summer signing David Raya’s introduction to the first team, Ramsdale is now heavily linked with a summer exit.

And with Newcastle United recently losing Nick Pope for up to five months after the Englishman dislocated his shoulder against Manchester United last weekend, Ramsdale is a leading candidate to move to St. James’ Park.

However, speaking about the former Sheffield United shot-stopper’s future, talkSPORT’s Stelling has urged him to reconsider swapping red and white for black and white.

Co-host Ally McCoist said: “He [Mikel Arteta] can’t let him [Aaron Ramsdale] go.”

To which Stelling replied: “But if he does, what would happen when Nick Pope is fit again? Wouldn’t he be in the same situation as he finds himself now at the Emirates?”

McCoist added: “Yes, that’s why I wouldn’t say it’s a non-starter but that’s why I don’t think it will happen. Plus the fact, the flip side of the coin, what if Ramsdale does go to Newcastle and does absolutely out of this world and gives Arteta a major problem?

“He’s got a problem at this moment in time but if he goes to Newcastle and plays out of this world, and all of a sudden your own goalkeeper starts making one or two mistakes.

“I can’t see Ramsdale moving in this window, to be honest with you. If he moves it might be at the end of the season.

“It’s a strange one Jeff, I understand Arteta trying to get quality and two players in each position, but this is a little bit strange because the Arsenal fans the majority of them were happy with Ramsdale.

“I thought Ramsdale’s done a good job, I really did, but he’s obviously thought that he’s fancied a change and he’s gone and got his own man. that said, I don’t see Ramsdale moving, I really don’t, not unless he gets a sustained run he could move in the summer.”