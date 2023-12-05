Arsenal are reportedly showing a serious interest in the potential transfer of Juventus wonderkid Kenan Yildiz, who would cost in the region of €35-40million.

The 18-year-old looks a huge prospect after impressing in Serie A and with the Turkish national team, and it would be intriguing to see him move to the Premier League soon.

Italian outlet Tuttosport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, state that Liverpool have also shown an interest in Yildiz, but it’s currently Arsenal showing the stronger interest in the young attacking midfielder.

Of course, €35-40m is a lot to pay for a relatively unproven player, but in a few years’ time that may well end up looking like a real bargain if he fulfils his enormous potential.

Arsenal already have an exciting young squad, particularly with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on both flanks, but there could be room for a bit more depth, with Yildiz providing that, and then potentially working towards being a starter in the long term.

This seems like a saga worth watching as Juve may well find it increasingly difficult to keep this highly regarded young player.