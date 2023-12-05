Club “devastated and saddened” as popular footballer dies aged 31

Tributes have poured in following the sad news of popular footballer Kial Thurman dying at the age of just 31.

Long Eaton United have confirmed that Thurman passed away on the 1st of December, and said they were “devastated and saddened” to hear the news.

Thurman was seemingly a big character in the dressing room and it’s clear he’s going to be missed by his teammates and everyone else at his club.

In a statement, Long Eaton United said: “An extremely popular person who is one of the few who played for all the youth team ages, the U19s, the reserves and the first team.

“Kial played a massive part in the growth of the youth section and with his family offered support to the football club on and off the pitch.

“All at the football club send their condolences to Kial’s family.”

The cause of death has not been confirmed yet, but a report from the Sun suggests it is thought to have been due to a car accident.