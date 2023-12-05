Klopp’s interesting plan for Trent in new Liverpool dynamic

After a poor 2022/23 campaign by the recent standards they’ve set themselves, Liverpool have come back with a bang in 23/24.

The Reds are second only to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and are enjoying a brilliant campaign so far, despite missing some key players.

Jurgen Klopp will surely be delighted with the way in which his team have responded after losing a number of big names in the summer, not least their captain, Jordan Henderson.

One player that has really stepped up to the plate is England international Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was on hand to fire home a late winner in the 4-3 epic at Anfield against Fulham recently.

The German revealed that he has a plan for the right-back-cum-midfielder, and it’s quite an interesting one.

According to BBC Sport, Klopp is going to allow the player to play wherever it’s best for the team at the time, be that in defence, midfield or otherwise.

Essentially a free role albeit one where Trent will need to be disciplined to ensure that it will be a success.

If the manager is able to allow his player to adopt such a way of affecting play, it could really be a game changer for the club.

Opposition defenders will be under pressure to follow him wherever he roams, meaning he can open up space for his team-mates at will.

In short, he’s likely to be a danger to every opponent Liverpool have from now on, and that’s arguably precisely what Klopp is looking for.