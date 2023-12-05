La Liga club in contact with Chelsea over possible loan for 24-year-old

Celta Vigo reportedly want to sign Malang Sarr on loan until the end of the season.

The defender joined Chelsea on a free transfer from Ligue 1 side Nice in 2020 but has failed to become a first-team regular.

Now working under Mauricio Pochettino, Sarr, 24, has found himself even further out of favour, and according to Todo Fichajes, the 24-year-old must agree to a loan move if he is likely to play more minutes.

Celta Vigo, who are battling relegation, are reported to have already made contact with Chelsea over a possible mid-season loan.

With Rafa Benitez at the helm at Celta Vigo, there is clearly some first-hand knowledge of Sarr, who, like the Spanish manager, has spent several years working in the Premier League.

However, while there seems to be little incentive for the Blues to keep hold of the outcasted Frenchman, whether or not the player himself wants to move to a club where he will be expected to help keep them in Spain’s top-flight remains to be seen. The decision will ultimatley lie with the 24-year-old though.