Leicester City keen on signing £17 million Brazil on January 1st

Leicester City are reportedly interested in signing a new centre-back as soon as the January transfer window opens.

That’s according to reports in Brazil which claim the Foxes are on the verge of making a £17 million offer for Sao Paulo’s Lucas Beraldo.

Seen as the ideal export to bring to the notoriously fast-paced and physical Championship, Sao Paulo’s number 35 looks to be the next player out of Brazil to find his future lies in England.

Having developed the centre-back and brought him through their youth academy, Sao Paulo will bank 100 per cent of the fees raised from Beraldo’s potential sale.

Since being promoted to Sao Paulo’s senior first team 18 months ago, Beraldo, who has two years left on his contract, has scored one goal in 51 games in all competitions.