Lionel Messi makes surprising Barcelona admission

Lionel Messi will always be synonymous with Barcelona, and the Argentinian, now at MLS side, Inter Miami, has made a surprising admission regarding his former club.

After two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, it because clear that the player that many consider to be the greatest of all time would be on the move once again.

Given his standing in the game, there were arguably only going to be a small handful of clubs that were going to be able to afford his wages.

Well reported financial concerns ultimately ruled the Catalans out of the running, but as TIME magazine via Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Espana) report, heading back to Camp Nou was actually the World Cup winner’s preference.

However, the romantic ending to Messi’s career wasn’t to be.

It was believed that the Saudi Pro League were happy to make the player an offer of somewhere in the region of €400m per year, and the report also notes that Messi didn’t dismiss it out of hand.

Moreover, he wanted to consider all of the possibilities with his family before making a final decision on what happened next.

As it turned out, it was to join David Beckham’s revolution at Inter Miami, and he was quickly followed by former Barca team-mates, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.