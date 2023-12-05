Liverpool game will prove crucial to Erik ten Hag’s hopes of keeping his job say fans

It hasn’t been the best few weeks for Erik ten Hag and his Man United side, and fans of the club appear to think that the upcoming Liverpool match will be the Dutchman’s final one in charge at Old Trafford.

Sport Bible quote a number of supporters with a glass half empty attitude as far as their underperforming manager is concerned.

Much will depend on the results from matches in the lead up to United’s trip to Anfield, where they were hammered 7-0 last season.

On Wednesday night they face a test at home to Chelsea, before a weekend fixture against Bournemouth – also at Old Trafford.

The next midweek sees Bayern Munich come to town in a match that the Red Devils must win if they want to make it into the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Any kind of humblings in any of those games means that the Liverpool match will be a truly ominous assignment for all concerned at United, particularly ten Hag.

United have found it difficult to win any away matches against the top eight whilst under the Dutchman’s charge,

The other issue facing ten Hag is the news that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover is expected to be announced before the Liverpool game, per ESPN, putting added pressure on the team.