Man United fans can celebrate as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal to finally be announced

It’s taken far longer than anticipated, but Man United fans can get ready to pop the champagne corks after the news that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover of the club was imminent.

Sources have told ESPN that the deal will finally be completed next week, and it could be announced as soon as next Monday.

Whilst there will likely still be a section of the fanbase smarting from the fact that Sheikh Jassim’s bid wasn’t successful, meaning the Glazer family are still on the Old Trafford patch, the news that things will be signed and sealed soon will undoubtedly give the majority of supporters a lift.

Moreover, the timing couldn’t be better as it gives the new incumbents a few weeks to grasp the nettle as to what’s needed on the pitch and, one would expect, then ensure that any monies needed will be made available to Erik ten Hag in order for him to be able to secure his targets.

It’s been a hugely disappointing first half of the 2023/24 campaign for everyone connected with the club, and yet it could still end up being a successful season if all of the dominoes fall into place.

As long as the long-suffering Old Trafford faithful can have a little more patience whilst Sir Jim and his team get their act together, there’s no reason why this can’t be the start of a new era for the Red Devils.