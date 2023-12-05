Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has played down talk of Manchester United already looking to sign a replacement for Andre Onana amid links with AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Onana only joined Man Utd in the summer, but he’s badly struggled so far, putting in a number of high-profile calamitous displays that have cost the team points far too often.

It wouldn’t be too surprising if Erik ten Hag were already having second thoughts about Onana as his number one ‘keeper, but Romano insists that isn’t the case.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that United only recently signed Onana for big money and so there was nothing to the stories about Maignan, with the France international also seeming to be perfectly settled at his current club.

“I wanted to start by clarifying some Manchester United transfer rumours involving a new goalkeeper signing, with some fans asking me about the reports linking them with AC Milan’s Mike Maignan,” Romano said.

“Man United just invested €55m on Andre Onana in the summer, so there’s nothing else in terms of targets or negotiations. Zero. Man United are not working on a deal for Maignan and also the player is very happy at Milan. There’s really zero to this story at this stage.”

United fans will surely have mixed feelings about this news, with some likely to feel Onana deserves more time, while others will surely be concerned at quite how bad a start he’s made, and if he can really recover from it.